BJP Lodges Complaint Against Congress Leader for 'Incorrectly' Singing National Anthem

The BJP in Kerala has lodged a complaint against Palode Ravi, the Thiruvananthapuram District Congress President, for allegedly incorrectly singing the national anthem during the conclusion of the Congress's 'Samaragni' rally on Thursday.
The complaint, filed by BJP district vice president RS Rajeev, was submitted to the City Police Commissioner, accusing Ravi of disrespecting the national anthem.
A video of Ravi singing the national anthem was being widely shared on social media, showing Congress MLA T Siddique intervening promptly, ensuring the correct rendition of the national anthem thereafter.
Later, Siddique, while addressing the media, stated that the incorrect singing was an unintentional mistake and urged the people not to exaggerate the issue.
Furthermore, in a Facebook post, Siddique highlighted a similar incident involving BJP members in Bengal in 2021.
He shared a video on the social media platform, which allegedly showed BJP leaders singing the national anthem incorrectly at an event attended by Smriti Irani in 2021 in West Bengal.
The 'Samaragni' rally, led by Kerala Congress President K Sudhakaran and Opposition Leader VD Satheesan, marked its closing ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram.
The event was attended by notable figures, including Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, Congress leaders Sachin Pilot, Shashi Tharoor, along with others.