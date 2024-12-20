BJP Ministers Visit Injured MPs After Clash with INDIA Bloc

Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Pralhad Joshi visited BJP MPs Pratap Chandra Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput at RML Hospital on Thursday, following their injuries during a clash with INDIA Alliance MPs outside Makar Dwar in Parliament. The altercation erupted as both sides staged parallel protests, with BJP MPs accusing Congress of disrespecting the legacy of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in response to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks.

Following the visit, Chouhan sharply criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his party for their alleged role in the scuffle, calling it a "black day in Parliamentary history." Speaking to reporters, Chouhan condemned the actions, saying, “Decorum has been torn apart. Democracy has been shredded and sullied. There is no other example like the hooliganism of Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. Such conduct has never been seen in the history of India’s Parliament.”

Chouhan further questioned the motives behind the clash, remarking, “Why are they releasing their frustration in Parliament after losing Haryana and Maharashtra? A workshop should be called to train Rahul Gandhi and Congress leaders on proper conduct in a democracy.”

Expressing his disappointment, Chouhan continued, “I am saddened… Amit Shah’s speech exposed Congress. They are so frustrated that they have resorted to hooliganism. We condemn such behavior.”

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal also weighed in, stating that the BJP would take action against the Congress MPs once the hospital reports on the injuries were received. "Two leaders are injured, and 4-5 other MPs have lodged complaints. All MPs have the right to protest, but Rahul Gandhi resorted to physical violence and did not even check on Sarangi’s condition. Congress has always insulted Dr. Ambedkar and we will act based on the hospital’s report," Meghwal said.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also condemned the violence, alleging that Congress MPs, led by Rahul Gandhi, physically assaulted BJP MPs during the protest. "While NDA MPs were protesting, Congress MPs, led by Rahul Gandhi, assaulted and pushed two BJP MPs, Pratap Singh Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput, causing grievous injuries," Rijiju said. He added, "Rahul Gandhi’s physical attack on the MPs is condemnable, and he must apologize to the nation." Rijiju assured that appropriate action would be taken after assessing the extent of the injuries.

In a statement to the media, Pratap Chandra Sarangi recounted the sequence of events, accusing Rahul Gandhi of pushing another MP, which led to his fall. “Rahul Gandhi pushed an MP, and that MP fell on me, causing me to fall as well. I was standing near the stairs when this happened,” Sarangi said.

Rahul Gandhi, however, denied the allegations. Speaking to reporters, he claimed that it was the BJP MPs who tried to block him from entering Parliament. "I was trying to enter through the Parliament entrance when BJP MPs attempted to stop, push, and threaten me. Yes, this happened—Mallikarjun Kharge was pushed, but we don’t get affected by jostling. This is the entrance, and we have the right to go in," Gandhi said.

He further emphasized that the central issue remained the BJP’s attack on the Constitution and the disrespect shown to Dr. Ambedkar’s legacy. “The BJP is attacking the Constitution and insulting the memory of Babasaheb Ambedkar,” Gandhi added.

The incident occurred amidst ongoing protests by BJP MPs, who were accusing Congress of undermining Ambedkar’s legacy, with banners reading, “Ambedkar showed us the path, Congress misled.” Meanwhile, INDIA Alliance MPs, led by Rahul Gandhi, continued their protest in Parliament, demanding Amit Shah's resignation over his remarks on Ambedkar.

As the political standoff intensifies, both parties remain firm in their positions, with the altercation fueling an already heated debate over the legacy of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and the state of democracy in India’s Parliament.