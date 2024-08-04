BJP Minority Front Launches 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign Ahead of Independence Day

As India continues to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Siddiqui highlighted the Prime Minister's appeal for every house, shop, and building to display the tricolour. "This message should resonate across the world—that in this country, with equal respect for all religions, there is a deep love for the country and the tricolour," he added. He further affirmed that the minority community would play a significant role in making the campaign a success.