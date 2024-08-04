BJP Minority Front Launches 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign Ahead of Independence Day

In celebration of India's Independence Day, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minority Front is set to launch the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign from August 11 to 14, 2024. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP National President JP Nadda, this initiative aims to unite the nation by encouraging the minority community to hoist the national flag at their homes, establishments, offices, dargahs, madrasas, and other religious sites.
The BJP Minority Wing's National President, Jamal Siddiqui, has announced the leadership for the campaign. Syed Ibrahim, National Minister of the BJP Minority Front, has been appointed as the National In-charge of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. He will be supported by National Executive Members Mohd. Khurshid and Joseph John Hukins, who have been named as co-in-charges.
This year, responding to Prime Minister Modi's call, the BJP will organize various activities nationwide from August 11 to 14 as part of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. The campaign was reviewed by BJP's National General Secretary and Minority Front in-charge, Dushyant Gautam, alongside officials from the front and state presidents.
National President Jamal Siddiqui emphasized the importance of the campaign, stating that the BJP Minority Front will actively engage with the minority community across the country. "We will inspire the general public by presenting them with the tricolour and appealing to them to hoist it on their homes, establishments, offices, dargahs, and madrasas on Independence Day," Siddiqui said.
In addition to encouraging flag hoisting, Siddiqui announced plans to honor the memories of freedom fighters Captain Usman and Veer Abdul Hameed by offering flowers at their tombs. The campaign will also include meeting and honoring the families of martyrs from Kashmir. From August 11 to 14, Tiranga Yatras will be conducted by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) across the country, with participation from Minority Front officials and workers.
As India continues to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Siddiqui highlighted the Prime Minister's appeal for every house, shop, and building to display the tricolour. "This message should resonate across the world—that in this country, with equal respect for all religions, there is a deep love for the country and the tricolour," he added. He further affirmed that the minority community would play a significant role in making the campaign a success.
The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign aims to foster a sense of unity and patriotism, reinforcing the nation’s collective spirit as it celebrates another year of independence.