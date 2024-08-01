Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera Takes Command of Assam Rifles

Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera, AVSM, SM, has officially assumed the position of Director General of Assam Rifles as of Thursday.
Commissioned into the 4 SIKH LI on June 9, 1990, from the 86 Regular Course at the Indian Military Academy, General Lakhera has had a distinguished career, including commanding the regiment in Lower Assam under the Red Horn Division.
Throughout his service, General Lakhera has held numerous key staff and instructional roles. These include serving as Divisional Officer and Training, Advising, and Counselling (TAC) Officer at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Khadakwasla, Military Assistant to the GOC-in-C at HQ Eastern Command, and Deputy Military Assistant to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS). His experience also includes roles such as Director MO-2 and Deputy Cadre of 93 Infantry Brigade.
He previously commanded the 15 Infantry Brigade at Sriganganagar and later served at HQ 4 Corps as Brigade (Q). From January 2022 to March 2024, General Lakhera was the Inspector General of Assam Rifles (North). Prior to his current appointment, he was the Additional Director General of Military Operations (ADG MO) (IW), Director General of Military Operations (DGMO), and held various positions at the IHQ of MoD (Army).
General Lakhera holds an MSc from Madras University, an MA from King's College, London, and a Master in Management Studies from Osmania University. He is a postgraduate from the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, and has completed the Higher Defence Management Course and the prestigious National Defence College (NDC) Course at The Royal College of Defence Studies (RCDS) in London.
His extensive operational experience spans a wide range of terrains and conflict zones, including counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, and Nagaland. General Lakhera's service has earned him notable accolades, including the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal, Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card, and two GOC-in-C Commendation Cards.
General Lakhera hails from Tehri district in Uttarakhand and completed his graduation at DAV PG College in Dehradun before entering the Indian Military Academy. His spouse, Vibha Lakhera, is a freelance educator and active social worker.