Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera Takes Command of Assam Rifles

Throughout his service, General Lakhera has held numerous key staff and instructional roles. These include serving as Divisional Officer and Training, Advising, and Counselling (TAC) Officer at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Khadakwasla, Military Assistant to the GOC-in-C at HQ Eastern Command, and Deputy Military Assistant to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS). His experience also includes roles such as Director MO-2 and Deputy Cadre of 93 Infantry Brigade.