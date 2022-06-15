BJP MLA Shobharani Kushwah Expelled For Cross-Voting

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday expelled its MLA from Rajasthan, Shobharani Kushwah for cross voting in the Rajya Sabha elections.
The BJP central disciplinary committee secretary Om Pathak said in a letter to Kushwah that separate action would be taken against her for violation of discipline.
The letter read, “You are expelled from the party with immediate effect and also relieved of other responsibilities given by the party.”
Kushwah had voted for Congress candidate Pramod Tiwari in the Rajya Sabha elections held on June 10. Following that, the BJP had issued a show-cause notice to her and suspended her on the same day.
The MLA had to reply to the notice by June 19, however, she issued a statement to the media before that targeting the party.
She said that the party had asked her to vote for an independent candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections who was openly discussing cross-voting.
It may be noted that Shobharani Kushwah is the wife of former BSP MLA B L Kushwah, who was disqualified as a legislator in December 2016, after being convicted in a murder case.
Following his disqualification, Shobharani won the bypoll on a BJP ticket in 2017. Then in 2018, she again won the seat in the assembly elections.