BJP MLA Shobharani Kushwah Expelled For Cross-Voting

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday expelled its MLA from Rajasthan, Shobharani Kushwah for cross voting in the Rajya Sabha elections.

The BJP central disciplinary committee secretary Om Pathak said in a letter to Kushwah that separate action would be taken against her for violation of discipline.

The letter read, “You are expelled from the party with immediate effect and also relieved of other responsibilities given by the party.”

Kushwah had voted for Congress candidate Pramod Tiwari in the Rajya Sabha elections held on June 10. Following that, the BJP had issued a show-cause notice to her and suspended her on the same day.