BJP Names Coordinators For Several States

Assam cabinet minister Ashok Singhal was named the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) state in-charge for Arunachal Pradesh on Friday. MP Sambit Patra was named the co-ordinator for North East states, while V Muraleedharan was appointed the joint co-ordinator.
This comes as BJP National President, JP Nadda, announced key appointments for state co-ordinators and joint co-ordinators. The party has designated General Secretary Vinod Tawde as in-charge of Bihar, with MP Deepak Prakash serving as co-in-charge. Nitin Nabin will oversee Chhattisgarh, Ashish Sood will manage Goa, and Ajeet Gopchade will handle Manipur.
For upcoming state elections, Satish Poonia has been tasked with overseeing Haryana, with Surendra Singh Nagar as his co-incharge. Tarun Chugh will take charge of the Union Territories of Ladakh and Jammu & Kashmir, with Ashish Sood assisting in Jammu & Kashmir.
Laxmikant Bajpai, an MP, will oversee Jharkhand, while Srikant Sharma has been appointed in-charge of Himachal Pradesh, with Sanjay Tandon as co-incharge. Dushyant Kumar Gautam will manage Uttarakhand, with Rekha Verma as co-incharge. Senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar will supervise Kerala, with MP Aparajita Sarangi as co-incharge.
In related news, BJP Jammu and Kashmir Chief Ravinder Rana announced on Thursday that JP Nadda will visit the Union Territory on July 6 in preparation for the Assembly elections. Rana emphasized that the next Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir will be from the BJP.
Earlier this month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that the BJP will not form any alliances for the upcoming Haryana Assembly polls. "Remove this doubt from your mind that we will go with anyone or take anyone's support, rather, we will form the BJP government with an absolute majority," Shah stated.
In a post on X, Shah highlighted the developmental progress in Haryana over the past decade. "Today I interacted with the energetic workers of Haryana at the BJP Executive meeting in Panchkula (Haryana). In the last 10 years, Haryana has seen a new era of welfare and development of farmers, poor, deprived, and backward people, leaving behind the rule of cuts, commissions, and corruption," he said.
"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the workers of Haryana BJP are determined to go door-to-door and conduct an extensive public relations campaign to ensure that this time the BJP wins the state with a two-thirds majority," Amit Shah added.