BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh Praises Strong Chhattisgarh Organisation, Highlights Key Achievements

Bharatiya Janata Party National General Secretary Arun Singh on Wednesday said that the BJP organisation in Chhattisgarh is among the strongest and most effective in the country, functioning efficiently from the state level down to the booth level.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP state office in Kushabhau Thakre Parisar during his visit to Raipur, Arun Singh said that whenever organisational reviews are conducted at the central level, Chhattisgarh consistently emerges as a leading state in implementing party programmes. He congratulated BJP workers for preserving the legacy of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and noted that during Atal Ji’s birth centenary year, Chhattisgarh became the only state to establish 175 Atal Parisars.

Opposition Opposes Every Positive Initiative

Arun Singh alleged that the Congress and the entire opposition oppose every constructive step taken by the government. Referring to the recently concluded Parliament session, he said the Congress lacked substantive issues to raise in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha and instead attempted to spread misinformation outside Parliament.

He clarified that under the “VBG Ram Ji” initiative, a guarantee of 125 days of employment is being provided, offering 25 additional days of work. He emphasized that planning and execution of works will be decided by the Gram Sabha and Gram Panchayats as per local needs. He also cited a clarification letter issued by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, countering claims that the Centre would control the scheme.

On MGNREGA, Arun Singh stated that after receiving complaints from multiple regions, funding was stopped in areas where work existed only on paper. He added that the increased use of biometrics and computerisation would ensure transparency, employment generation, and overall rural development.

Organised Corruption in West Bengal Under State Protection

The BJP leader strongly criticised the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, alleging large-scale organised corruption under state patronage. He claimed that welfare schemes suffer from leakages and asserted that the BJP would form a government in West Bengal with a thumping majority.

He said that the BJP’s seat tally in the state had risen from 3 to 77 and expressed confidence that public frustration over violence and corruption under the All India Trinamool Congress government would lead to a decisive BJP victory. He accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of pursuing appeasement politics and alleged that incidents such as illegal constructions were happening under government protection.

Rapid Progress Towards Naxal-Free India

Speaking on internal security, Arun Singh stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the strategic guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, India is moving rapidly towards becoming a Naxal-free nation.

He stated that with the cooperation of state governments, including Chhattisgarh, the Centre aims to eliminate armed Naxalism by March 31, 2026. He highlighted a dual approach—strict action against armed extremists while simultaneously encouraging surrender and mainstream rehabilitation through development projects in affected areas.

Arun Singh also praised the Chhattisgarh government under Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, stating that development initiatives in Naxal-affected regions are now contributing to India’s GDP growth, strengthening the country’s path towards becoming the world’s third-largest economy.

Housing and Infrastructure Achievements in Chhattisgarh

Reviewing the two-year performance of the BJP-led “double engine” government in Chhattisgarh, Arun Singh said the state is witnessing rapid development, rising investments, industrial growth, and significant improvements in infrastructure such as roads and railways.

He revealed that out of 24 lakh sanctioned houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, 16 lakh houses have already been completed, reflecting the government’s commitment to welfare and inclusive development.