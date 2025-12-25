Chhattisgarh CM Inaugurates and Lays Foundation for 23 Raipur Development Projects

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 23 development works worth ₹186.98 crore in the Raipur Municipal Corporation area. The programme was held at the Fundhar playground in Raipur.

Advertisment

Out of the total projects, foundation stones were laid for 17 works costing ₹185.49 crore, while six completed projects worth ₹1.49 crore were formally inaugurated. Among the inaugurated works were the Sindoor Path constructed at Telibandha Chowk at a cost of ₹1 crore, the Atal Parisar developed at Fundhar Chowk on Atal Expressway at a cost of ₹49 lakh, the Vanbhainsa sculpture near the court premises, and box cricket pitches constructed beneath ISBT, Mowa Bridge, and Assembly Bridge.

The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for working women’s hostels costing ₹14.71 crore behind Pandri Bus Stand and ₹14.66 crore near Naraiya Talab. Under the Mukhyamantri Nagarothan Yojana, foundation stones were laid for a Technical Tower near Telibandha Chowk costing ₹39.31 crore and a new water reservoir of 2,500 kilolitre capacity in Khamhardih at a cost of ₹20.93 crore.

Other major projects included the Nalanda complex near Daldal Sewani Amusement Park (₹11.42 crore), the Gaurav Path from Pachpedi Naka to CSEB Chowk (₹13.39 crore), a PM e-Bus Depot (₹11.17 crore), and an electric sub-station for the depot costing ₹2.79 crore. Foundation stones were also laid for rising and distribution pipelines in Labhandi and Fundhar worth ₹35.73 crore, reconstruction of a drain from MLA Colony to Avinash Van up to NH-53 (₹1.94 crore), CC road and drain works under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (₹3.23 crore), and RCC covered drain construction near Shri Ram Temple costing ₹1.98 crore.

Additionally, road strengthening, BT renewal, drainage and allied works were approved for Raipur Rural Assembly constituency (₹3 crore) and Raipur North Assembly constituency (₹3 crore). In Raipur South Assembly constituency, the Chief Minister laid foundation stones for road strengthening from Datrenga Mor to Chandra Town up to Mahadev Ghat Road (₹2.99 crore), road repair and BT topping works at various locations (₹2.52 crore), and BT topping and patch repair works on multiple city roads costing ₹2.71 crore.

Building Permits and Financial Assistance Distributed

During the programme, Chief Minister Sai distributed building permission certificates under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) 2.0 to five beneficiaries — Mrs Kanti Dheedi, Ajay Sharma, Yogesh Sahu, Pawan Sahu and Kashiram Verma. He also handed over cheques of ₹50,000 each to five beneficiaries under the PM SVANidhi scheme — Mrs Uma Joshi, Mrs Phoolbai Giri, Mrs Nisha Dwivedi, Mrs Rampyari and Mrs Bhagwati Yadav.

The Chief Minister said these projects would significantly strengthen urban infrastructure and improve civic amenities in Raipur, while also accelerating inclusive and sustainable development across the city.

Also Read: Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai Pays Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Birth Anniversary