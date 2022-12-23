BJP Playing Politics to Defame 'Bharat Jodo Yatra': Congress Leader

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Friday came down heavily on the Centre and said that the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) was playing politics to defame 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.

Jairam Ramesh’s remarks come amid Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's letter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in which he asked them to follow Covid-19 protocol during the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, or the Yatra could be cancelled amid concerns over rising covid cases.

Jairam Ramesh said that if there's a protocol based on scientific reason the yatra would definitely follow it.

"This is BJP's politics to defame Bharat Jodo Yatra. If there's a protocol on a scientific basis or the views of experts, then Bharat Jodo Yatra will definitely follow it," said Jairam Ramesh.

Earlier, in a letter to Rahul Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot, the Union Health Minister said, "Follow the guidelines strictly during Bharat Jodo Yatra which is going on in Rajasthan. Use of masks-sanitizer should be implemented. Only vaccinated people should participate."

Mandaviya has requested to postpone the foot march if the following protocol is not possible.

"If following covid protocol is not possible, then the Bharat Jodo Yatra can be postponed in the national interest, taking note of the public health emergency," the letter further stated.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter its Delhi leg on Saturday. Ahead of the Yatra tomorrow, Delhi Congress instructed its party workers and leaders who will be participating to come wearing face masks.