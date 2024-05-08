BJP President JP Nadda, Amit Malviya Summoned By Karnataka Police

According to the Congress complaint to the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer, the video was uploaded on a social media platform by the official account of Karnataka State Bharatiya Janata Party, managed by Amit Malviya, on May 4. The Congress asserted that their manifesto does not propose diverting funds from SC, ST, and OBC communities to the Muslim community, contrary to the BJP's claims. They accused the BJP of disseminating false information during the Lok Sabha elections to garner votes.