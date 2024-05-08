BJP President JP Nadda, Amit Malviya Summoned By Karnataka Police

Karnataka Police has called upon BJP National President JP Nadda and party member Amit Malviya to appear at Bengaluru's High Grounds police station regarding a tweet issued by the BJP Karnataka, which is alleged to have targeted the SC/ST community.
The summons, directing their appearance within seven days, stated, "For the purpose of investigation of the said case, you are hereby directed to appear before the undersigned investigation officer at 11 am at High grounds police station."
This move follows the police's instruction to social media platform X to take down an animated video shared by the BJP state unit on Tuesday. The video allegedly intimidated SC and ST members against voting for a specific candidate, prompting the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) to urge the Election Commission to take action against JP Nadda and other BJP leaders for purportedly violating the model code of conduct.
According to the Congress complaint to the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer, the video was uploaded on a social media platform by the official account of Karnataka State Bharatiya Janata Party, managed by Amit Malviya, on May 4. The Congress asserted that their manifesto does not propose diverting funds from SC, ST, and OBC communities to the Muslim community, contrary to the BJP's claims. They accused the BJP of disseminating false information during the Lok Sabha elections to garner votes.
KPCC further alleged that the video was shared through the BJP's official social media handle with the aim of influencing votes in the Lok Sabha polls.