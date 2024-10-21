BJP Reaches Membership Milestone of 10 Crores

The BJP has achieved a significant milestone, reaching a membership count of 10 crores as of Monday.
The party aims to exceed its previous membership high of 11 crores. This current membership drive, which commenced on October 11, is set to continue until the end of the month, followed by a scrutiny period from November 1 to 5.
As part of the membership initiative, individuals can become members by contributing Rs 100 and enrolling 50 others in their assembly, according to senior party officials. Notably, the enrollment process has shifted from online registrations to physical sign-ups at the Mandal level.
To support this active membership campaign, a workshop led by BJP National President JP Nadda is being conducted today. This workshop will address organizational elections aimed at empowering leaders with the necessary tools and strategies for effective election management and enhancing the party’s internal structure. The discussions will assess the progress of the membership campaign and explore methods to engage potential members.
Attendees will include key figures such as Central Election Committee office bearers, state election office bearers, and party leaders from various organizational levels. This diverse group will facilitate comprehensive discussions regarding the party’s electoral strategies.
In a notable initiative, the BJP Minority Morcha has introduced an "Audio Bridge" program, aiming to connect 26,000 Modi Mitra (influencers) simultaneously. This program is designed to help these influencers grasp the party's vision and strengthen community ties to bolster BJP membership. This initiative is a collaborative effort between Modi Mitra and Sufi saints associated with the Sufi Samvad.
A recent communication directed at Modi Mitras invites them to participate in the BJP membership campaign, encouraging them to give a missed call to 8800002024 for enrollment instructions. The campaign gained traction earlier this month with the launch of the Sadasyata Abhiyan 2024 on September 2, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi enrolled as a primary member via missed call and digital form.
Prominent party leaders, including BJP National President JP Nadda and Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, also became primary members on the inaugural day, which saw an impressive registration of 47 lakh memberships. During the first phase of the campaign, from September 2 to September 25, the party successfully registered 6 crore members, reflecting its extensive reach and the public's confidence in its leadership.
States like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh each reported more than 1 crore new members, while Gujarat and Assam recorded 85 lakh and 50 lakh enrollments, respectively. Even smaller states such as Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tripura have shown positive momentum in their member registrations.