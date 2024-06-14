BJP-RSS Fallout: Senior RSS Leader Blames BJP's Arrogance For Election Setback

Since the 2024 Lok Sabha election results were announced, tensions between the BJP and its founding organization, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), have become evident.
Indresh Kumar, a national executive member of the RSS, has criticized the BJP for its "arrogance" and suggested that the opposition was "anti-Ram".
Speaking at the Ramrath Ayodhya Yatra Darshan Poojan Samaroh near Jaipur, Kumar indirectly pointed out that although the BJP, known for its devotion to Lord Ram, emerged as the largest party with 240 seats, its overall tally was 293 with allies. He hinted that their arrogance may have prevented them from gaining even more support, which was halted by divine intervention.
"See the 'Vidhan' of Ram Rajya in democracy; those who did 'Bhakti (worshipped) of Ram but gradually turned arrogant, that party emerged as the biggest party, but the vote and power that should have been given was stopped by God due to their arrogance,” he said.
Kumar's remarks echoed sentiments expressed in the latest issue of the RSS magazine Organiser by Ratan Sharda, a lifelong RSS member, who criticized BJP members for complacency and overconfidence. Sharda highlighted that the BJP's electoral performance was a wake-up call for party workers and leaders. He also noted grievances within the party and RSS ranks about the inaccessibility of local MPs and MLAs.
"The biggest grouse of any BJP or RSS worker and common citizen for years have been difficulty or even impossibility of meeting the local MP or MLA, forget Ministers. Insensitivity to their problems is another dimension. Why are BJP elected MPs and Ministers always 'busy'? Why are they never visible in their constituencies? Why is it so difficult to respond to messages?" Sharda wrote in his piece.
Adding to the discord, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat did not mince words in his recent address, condemning the acrimonious nature of the election campaign. Bhagwat indirectly rebuked the BJP, emphasizing that true service involves humility and dignity, qualities he implied were lacking in parts of the campaign.
He lamented the degradation of discourse and misuse of technology for spreading misinformation during elections, stating that even the RSS was dragged into the mudslinging.
Moreover, the decision of the BJP to align with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Ajit Pawar was criticized by Sharda as unnecessary, particularly since the BJP and the breakaway faction of Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde had a comfortable majority.
Sharda argued that such alliances contradicted the ideological stance BJP supporters had long defended, causing disappointment and disillusionment among the party faithful.