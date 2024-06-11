Gaurav Gogoi Challenges PM Modi's Handling of Manipur Crisis Amid RSS Chief's Call for Peace

Assam Lok Sabha MP from Jorhat constituency, Gaurav Gogoi, has cast doubt on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's willingness to heed the advice of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat concerning the ongoing conflict in Manipur.
During an RSS event in Nagpur on June 10, Bhagwat emphasized the need to move beyond election rhetoric and focus on resolving the Manipur conflict. He highlighted that Manipur has been waiting for peace for over a year, after a decade of tranquility, and stressed the urgency of addressing the situation.
“It has been over a year since Manipur has been waiting for peace. The state remained peaceful for the last 10 years, but suddenly, gun culture has taken over. It is important to resolve the conflict as a priority,” Bhagwat said.
Reacting to Bhagwat’s remarks, Gaurav Gogoi expressed doubt that Prime Minister Modi would pay any attention to the RSS chief's words. He accused Modi of neglecting Manipur, misusing law enforcement agencies, and attempting to undermine the Indian Constitution.
“Prime Minister Modi will avoid Manipur, misuse law enforcement agencies, and try to bend the Indian Constitution,” Gogoi stated. He also expressed gratitude that the people have chosen the INDIA alliance to represent them and defend the Indian Parliament and the Constitution.
The conflict in Manipur, which erupted on May 3 last year following a “Tribal Solidarity March” in the hill districts to protest the majority Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, has resulted in the deaths of over 200 people. The violence has primarily involved clashes between the Kuki and Meitei communities.