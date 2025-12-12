BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi After Fiery Lok Sabha Clash With Amit Shah Over ‘Vote Chori’ Row

A day after a fiery confrontation in the Lok Sabha between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, senior BJP leaders launched a sharp attack on the Congress MP, accusing him of being ill-prepared and unwilling to listen to the government’s responses on electoral reforms.

On Wednesday, tensions escalated during a discussion on electoral reforms when Rahul Gandhi repeatedly interrupted Amit Shah, demanding an immediate debate on his allegations of “vote chori”. Shah rebuked Gandhi’s interruptions, asserting that Parliament “will not run according to his wishes” and that he would respond to all points in his own sequence.

The confrontation led to a walkout by the Opposition, triggering a wider political dispute on Thursday.

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal criticised Gandhi for not hearing Shah’s full response. “The Home Minister clearly addressed the issues raised by the LoP. The opposition did not even listen. How can someone who is not a citizen of the country be on the voter list? The Home Minister was right,” he said.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said Shah had “completely dismantled” Gandhi’s arguments on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll. Claiming that Gandhi lacked preparation, Dubey remarked, “The three points he raised were washed away in the Home Minister’s ‘washing machine’. The public no longer takes him seriously.”

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi also slammed Gandhi, stating he neither studies issues nor listens to senior leaders. “The Home Minister answered clearly with constitutional provisions. What more does he want? He doesn’t even listen to senior Congress leaders,” Joshi said.

However, Rahul Gandhi defended his actions, alleging that Shah evaded his direct questions. “Amit Shah ji was very nervous yesterday. His hands were trembling. He is under mental pressure. He did not answer any of my questions or provide proof,” Gandhi told reporters. He again challenged Shah to a debate on the allegations he raised in his three press conferences on electoral irregularities.

Congress MP Rajiv Shukla also backed Gandhi, accusing the BJP of constantly targeting the Nehru-Gandhi family. “From morning to evening, they abuse the family. The country is watching this spectacle,” he said.

The flashpoint occurred during Shah’s speech on electoral reforms, where he defended the SIR exercise and countered allegations of voter list manipulation. Shah accused the Opposition of double standards, saying, “When you win, the Election Commission is great; when you lose, it suddenly becomes biased.”

Gandhi interrupted to press his demand for a structured debate on his claims of large-scale voter deletions and duplicate entries in Karnataka and Haryana. Shah rejected the interruption, asserting that the LoP cannot dictate the order of ministerial speeches.

Rahul Gandhi has held three major press conferences since August 2025 alleging “systematic manipulation” of electoral rolls by the EC “in collusion with the BJP”, focusing on alleged fake voters and duplicate entries.

The ongoing row has added fresh intensity to the Winter Session, with both sides refusing to soften their stance.

Also Read: Rahul Challenges Shah on ‘Vote Chori’ Debate; Shah Hits Back: “Parliament Won’t Run Your Way”