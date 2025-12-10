Rahul Challenges Shah on ‘Vote Chori’ Debate; Shah Hits Back: “Parliament Won’t Run Your Way”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi clashed in the Lower House on Wednesday over allegations of “vote chori” (voter fraud), with the latter challenging Shah to debate his three press conferences on the issue.

The confrontation occurred during a discussion on electoral reforms, when Gandhi interjected as Shah addressed the House on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Shah defended the government’s actions, saying the SIR process is aimed at sanitising the voter list. “In his press conferences, the LoP alleged that the voter list is incorrect and needs rectification. SIR is exactly the procedure to clean and update the voter rolls. He opposes even when we are undertaking the process,” Shah said.

The Home Minister also highlighted his party’s electoral record, stating, “Your defeat is certain; voter lists have nothing to do with it. BJP rarely faces anti-incumbency, unlike others who work against public interest. Double standards won’t work in a democracy. When you win, the EC is great; when you lose, it is biased. I have answers to all allegations, including the three press conferences.”

Interrupting Shah, Gandhi pressed for a debate on his claims, pointing to alleged irregularities in Karnataka and Haryana, including 19 lakh fake voters in Haryana. “Yesterday, I asked why Election Commissioners were given full immunity. Amit Shah cited one example about Haryana. There are several others. I challenge Amit Shah to a debate on my three press conferences,” Gandhi said.

Shah responded firmly, asserting that Gandhi cannot dictate the order of parliamentary proceedings. “You can’t run Parliament with your obstinacy. I will decide the order of my speech. Parliament won’t function like this. He should be patient. I will answer each and every point,” Shah said.

Gandhi retorted, “This is a completely defensive response. This is a frightened response; this is not a genuine response.”

Since August 2025, Rahul Gandhi has held at least three major press conferences alleging systematic voter fraud, including deletion and duplicate entries in the electoral rolls of Karnataka and Haryana, claiming collusion between the Election Commission and the ruling BJP.

