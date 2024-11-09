"BJP Squeezing Jharkhand Like a Lemon", Hemant Soren Hits At The Saffron Party

With the election fever reaching its peak in Jharkhand, CM and JMM leader Hemant Soren has unleashed attacks on BJP alleging it to have plundered Jharkhand’s wealth for two decades. Soren also said that the ruling party has smashed the backbones of poor states like Jharkhand as well as destroying the federal structure of the country by its “double engine governments” by means of poaching MLAs, MPs and toppling governments.
Soren said that it’s paradoxical for a mineral rich state like Jharkhand to be one of the poorest of the states in India. For 20 years BJP has been squeezing the state like a lemon and it has to come to an end, said Soren.
“We feed the cow and they milk it”—Soren targeted BJP. He alleged that the state’s revenue collection is hampered by the GST regime of the central government and smashed the economic backbone of Jharkhand. Soren said that the BJP government at centre has done nothing for the financial needs of Jharkhand.
Soren alleged that despite writing repeatedly to the PM, the 1.36 lakh coal dues to the state are yet to be cleared. Charging the BJP, he said that it has only one agenda which is to create Hindu-Muslim divisions and communal hatred to remain at power without any agenda for development, employment or economic prosperity.
Hitting back at BJP for its comment that Jharkhand’s tribes are at greater threat than those in Manipur, Soren accused the saffron party to be behind the Manipur violence. He also questioned BJP as why it is not focusing on Manipur while the northeastern state still burns.
On the issue of illegal infiltrators, Soren hit back BJP questioning PM Modi that who is responsible if that is happening. Notably, the illegal Bangladeshi infiltrator is one of the main political campaigns of BJP this time in Jharkhand.
On the UCC also Soren said that neither UCC nor NRC is needed in Jharkhand and there are other stronger provisions to protect the tribals there. He also said that BJP cannot see a tribal CM to have successfully completed his term.