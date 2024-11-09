"BJP Squeezing Jharkhand Like a Lemon", Hemant Soren Hits At The Saffron Party

“We feed the cow and they milk it”—Soren targeted BJP. He alleged that the state’s revenue collection is hampered by the GST regime of the central government and smashed the economic backbone of Jharkhand. Soren said that the BJP government at centre has done nothing for the financial needs of Jharkhand.

Soren alleged that despite writing repeatedly to the PM, the 1.36 lakh coal dues to the state are yet to be cleared. Charging the BJP, he said that it has only one agenda which is to create Hindu-Muslim divisions and communal hatred to remain at power without any agenda for development, employment or economic prosperity.