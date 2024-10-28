Jharkhand: Who Is BJP's Gamaliel Hembram Fielded Against Hemant Soren?

Fortress Barhait

The Barhait seat has been a stronghold for the JMM. The party has consistently won the seat in every election since 1990. JMM's Hemlal Murmu won from Barhait in 1990, 1995, 2000, and 2009. In 2005, when Murmu transitioned to the parliament, JMM's Thomas Soren won the seat. Hemant Soren then won from Barhait in 2014 and 2019. The constituency's population consists of 71 per cent Santhal and other tribal communities, with 10 per cent Muslim voters.