BJP State In-Charge Nitin Nabin Receives Grand Welcome in Raipur

BJP State In-Charge and Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin arrived in Raipur on Friday for a two-day visit, receiving a warm and grand welcome at Swami Vivekananda Airport from party workers and office-bearers.

Expressing gratitude for his recent electoral victory, Nabin thanked the BJP workers and leaders of Chhattisgarh for their continuous support, saying, “I share an emotional bond with Chhattisgarh.”

On the occasion of Chhattisgarhi Rajbhasha Diwas, Nitin Nabin extended greetings to the people of the state, praising the region’s culture, language, and hospitality.

Prominent leaders present at the airport included BJP State President Kiran Dev, Ministers Kedar Kashyap, Tank Ram Verma, Guru Khushwant Saheb, General Secretary Yashwant Jain, Akhilesh Soni, Dr. Naveen Markandeya, along with several BJP workers and office-bearers.

Also Read: APL Apollo Proposes ₹1,200-Crore Investment in Chhattisgarh, Plans 100-Bed Charity Hospital