BJP Suspends Telangana MLA T Raja Singh Over Prophet Muhammad Remarks

Telangana BJP leader T Raja Singh was suspended from the party over his alleged derogatory comments against Prophet Muhammad on Tuesday.

The decision was made by the central disciplinary committee of the BJP.

The suspension letter read, “You have expressed views contrary to the Party's position on various matters, which is in clear violation of Rule XXV.10(a) of the constitution of the Bharatiya Janata Party."

“I have been directed to convey to you that pending further inquiry, you are suspended from the party and from your responsibilities/assignments if any, with immediate effect. Please also show cause within 10 days from the date of this notice as to why should you not be expelled from the party. Your detailed reply must reach the undersigned no later than 2nd of September 2022,” it added.