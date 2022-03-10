BJP Takes Lead As Counting For Uttarakhand Polls Proceeds

Early trends show the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) extending its lead in Uttarakhand, counting of votes for which is taking place on Thursday.

Trends also point towards Congress trailing in the state. The results will be declared today with counting beginning from 8 am. Elections were held in Uttarakhand on February 14 in a single phase.

Uttarakhand assembly saw a three-way battle between the ruling BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the 70 seat assembly with the state witnessing a voter turnout of 65.4 per cent.