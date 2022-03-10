BJP Takes Lead As Counting For Uttarakhand Polls Proceeds

Early trends show the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) extending its lead in Uttarakhand, counting of votes for which is taking place on Thursday.
Trends also point towards Congress trailing in the state. The results will be declared today with counting beginning from 8 am. Elections were held in Uttarakhand on February 14 in a single phase.
Uttarakhand assembly saw a three-way battle between the ruling BJP, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the 70 seat assembly with the state witnessing a voter turnout of 65.4 per cent.
Though exit polls predicted a hung house with Congress and BJP in a close battle and none crossing the required majority of 36 seats, BJP has taken a lead as counting proceeds in the state.
According to trends at 10 am, BJP leads in 44 seats while the Congress is leading in 20 seats. On the other hand, Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is leading in one seat.
Meanwhile, Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat exuded confidence of his party's victory in the state saying that they will form a good and stable government by winning with a majority.