BJP To Hold High-Level Meet In Jaipur From May 19

Ahead of assembly polls in several states, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to convene a high-level meeting of its office bearers nationwide in Jaipur from May 19 to May 21.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the meeting virtually and address the party workers, reported ANI.

BJP President J P Nadda will reach Jaipur by 2 pm on May 19 to hold a meeting with party general secretaries at 6 pm, according to reports. He will hold a meeting with the state organizing secretary on May 20, while on May 21 a joint session will be conducted with the state presidents, party office bearers, organizing secretary and state in-charge.