Guwahati: Boy Held For Allegedly Raping Minor Girl

In a shocking incident, a minor boy was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl in Guwahati on Thursday.

The incident was reported in city’s Beltola Survey area.

According to sources, the victim girl and her family live in a rented apartment which belonged to the family of the minor boy.

Based on the complaint by her family, Hatigaon police took the accused minor boy into custody, sources said.

While their actual ages couldn't be ascertained immediately, it is learned that both of them are under 18 years of age.

Meanwhile, a case under relevant sections has been lodged against the minor boy.

He will be produced in court tomorrow.

Also Read: Teacher Held For Sexually Harassing Minor Student In Assam