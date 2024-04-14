BJP Unveils Manifesto for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections: "Modi ki Guarantee"
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has laid out its vision and promises for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections with the release of its manifesto, emphasizing the slogan "Modi ki Guarantee." The document, highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to 'GYAN' – the poor, youth, farmers, and women, outlines a comprehensive plan spanning various sectors of society.
For the Poor:
· Extension of the free ration scheme by 5 years.
· Emphasis on self-reliance in essential food production to stabilize prices.
· Expansion of Ayushman Bharat scheme for free health services.
· Enhancement of PM Awas Yojana and provision of free solar power to make electricity bills zero under PM Surya Ghar Yojana.
· Ensuring drinking water supply to every home.
For Women:
· Expansion of Lakhpati Didi self-help group initiative.
· Integration of women self-help groups into the service sector.
· Infrastructure development such as women hostels and creches.
· Increased focus on women's health services and prevention of breast and cervical cancer.
· Implementation of Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam for higher women representation in legislatures.
For Senior Citizens:
· Extension of Ayushman Bharat scheme to cover senior citizens.
· Establishment of a National Senior Citizens portal for knowledge sharing.
· Seamless access to social security benefits and senior citizen-friendly infrastructure.
For Infrastructure:
· Expansion of railway and metro networks.
· Redevelopment of railway stations and introduction of Vande Sleeper Trains.
· Enhancement of rural road connectivity and road safety measures.
· Promotion of electric vehicles and expansion of airport services.
· Development of Water Metro and the shipping industry.
For Heritage:
· Development of religious and tourist sites.
· Holistic development of Ayodhya and digitization of Indian manuscripts.
· Translation of Indian literary works into foreign languages.
· Promotion of Indian weddings through Wed In India initiative.
For Governance:
· Continued fight against corruption.
· Introduction of Uniform Civil Code.
· Formulation of a national litigation policy.
· Strengthening statistical institutions for data-driven policymaking.
For Youngsters:
· Implementation of laws to prevent exam paper leaks.
· Expansion of the startup ecosystem and promotion of entrepreneurship.
· Boosting employment opportunities through infrastructure development and tourism.
For Farmers:
· Continuation of Rs 6,000 annual assistance to farmers.
· Strengthening of crop insurance schemes and focus on technology.
· Timely hikes in Minimum Support Price and promotion of nutritious vegetables.
· Emphasis on natural farming and agricultural infrastructure development.
For Labourers and Small Businesses:
· Periodic reviews of minimum wage and insurance schemes.
· Expansion of e-shram portal for unorganized sector workers.
· Better facilities for truck drivers and simplification of small business regulations.
For World Relations and Security:
· Strengthening India's global position and focus on humanitarian relief.
· Pursuit of permanent membership at the UN Security Council.
· Expansion of diplomatic network and involvement of NRIs in India's prosperity.
· Theaterisation of armed forces and infrastructure development on borders.
· Boosting cybersecurity and security capabilities in strategic regions.
· Combatting terrorism and drug trafficking through technology and legal frameworks.
The BJP's manifesto aims to address key concerns across various sections of society, showcasing a comprehensive roadmap for India's development and progress.