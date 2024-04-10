Nadda Proposes 'DTH' Model for Arunachal in Assembly Polls Manifesto

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) promised advancements in infrastructure, connectivity, healthcare, and education among others in the manifesto or ‘Sankalp Patra’ released for the upcoming Arunachal Pradesh Assembly elections on Wednesday.
The manifesto was released by BJP National President JP Nadda in Doimukh.
Taking to platform ‘X’ after releasing the manifesto, JP Nadda wrote, “This 'Sankalp Patra' will act as a catalyst in our ongoing efforts to elevate Arunachal Pradesh into a leading state by rapidly advancing infrastructure, connectivity, healthcare, and education.”
“Under the guidance of Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi ji and the dynamic leadership of CM Shri @PemaKhanduBJP, we will carry out our DTH model of Development, Transparency & Harmony and assure the dream of 'ViksitArunachal' in sync with 'ViksitBharat',” Nadda added.
The 'Sankalp Patra' promises peace, prosperity, and progress in Arunachal Pradesh. The BJP also assures to work on the following aspects:
* Peace at all costs
* Power Generation
* Tourism potential
* 5G connectivity
* Natural Farming
* Sports
* Enhancing the overall potential of the state
While addressing the party workers, JP Nadda said that the BJP government would launch the Arunachal Pradesh Gati Shakti master plan for the next five years to boost multi-modal connectivity and integrated infrastructural development.
He said, “We are going to launch the Arunachal Gatishakti Masterplan for multi-modal connectivity. In this, roadways, railways and airways will be taken care of throughout the length and breadth of Arunachal.”
“Modi ji has taken care of various factors of development like healthcare, education, infrastructure, digital infrastructure and social security among others. We not only delivered what we had promised, but also what we did not promise. Arunachal Pradesh has seen positive changes in the last 5 years, especially in terms of connectivity. Arunachal is now seen as the 'Land of the Divine' rather than the 'Land of Divide'” he added.