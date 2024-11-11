BJP Will Bring Law Against Tribal Land Transfer To "Infiltrators": Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday announced that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would introduce a law to prevent the transfer of tribal land to "infiltrators" in Jharkhand, even in cases where they marry tribal women.
Speaking at a public rally in Tamar, Shah criticized illegal immigration, claiming that such immigrants were taking jobs intended for the state's tribals. "The infiltrators are dangerous for our daughters, our resources, and our land," Shah said.
"When we form the government, we will bring a law which will prohibit the immigrant from registering tribal land in his name, even if he marries a tribal girl. We will make the immigrant give back the acquired land," he added.
Shah also accused Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren of engaging in vote bank politics and alleged that "Bangladeshi infiltrators" were entering the state. He vowed that if the BJP were elected, strict actions would be taken against these infiltrators. "Trust us; we [BJP] do what we say. I promise you today that we will pick out all the infiltrators who have entered Jharkhand," he stated.
The Home Minister emphasized the BJP's commitment to making Jharkhand a prosperous state under its governance. He also launched a sharp critique of Hemant Soren, particularly over the removal of Champai Soren from the Chief Minister's post, which he described as an insult not just to Champai but to the entire tribal community.
"Champai Soren has been loyal for so many years, standing with Hemantji, but how he was humiliated and removed is not just an insult to Champai Soren but an insult to the entire tribal community," Shah said. "The main issue was that Champai Soren stated that corruption should stop, but the JMM was not willing to end it."
The Jharkhand Assembly elections are set to take place in two phases on November 13 and 20, with the results to be announced on November 23. In the last election, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) won 30 seats, the BJP secured 25, and the Congress gained 16 seats.