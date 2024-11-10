PM Narendra Modi's Campaign Push in Jharkhand with Mega Rallies and Roadshow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to amplify the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaign in Jharkhand with a series of public engagements today. He will address two major rallies and lead a significant roadshow in the state’s capital.
Key Schedule:
Bokaro Rally: Scheduled for 1 pm, where PM Modi will campaign for BJP candidate Amar Kumar Bauri.
Gumla Rally: Scheduled for 3:15 pm, supporting Sudarshan Bhagat, another BJP candidate.
Ranchi Roadshow: Commencing at 5:15 pm and culminating at New Market Chowk.
Traffic Advisory: In anticipation of increased traffic and security needs, authorities have restricted the entry of all goods vehicles into Ranchi from 2 pm to 8 pm.
Background: This wave of campaign efforts follows rallies by senior BJP leaders, including Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and party president JP Nadda, who addressed gatherings on Saturday. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also campaigned earlier in the week, as both major parties vie for voter support ahead of the state assembly elections.
Election Details: The Jharkhand Assembly elections are set for November 13 and 20, with results expected on November 23. The 81-member assembly is poised for a competitive race, underscored by high-profile visits and strategic rallies by party leaders.