BJP Will Retain Power With Full Majority in Karnataka: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would return to power with full majority in the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections to be held on May 10.
Shah was quoted by ANI saying, “We will win the elections by full majority or at least hald a mark plus 15 seats. In these four years, Yediyurappa and Bommai's government has done a lot of work.”
Meanwhile, Shah attacked Congress saying, “Congress gives false promises everywhere and loses elections. They take support of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Popular Front of India (PFI) which Karnataka’s people do not like and are furious about it.”
It may be mentioned that at present, Karnataka is the only state in the South region of the country where BJP is in power.
The assembly elections in the state for 224 seats will be held on May 10 and the counting of votes will be done on May 13. In order to form a government, the majority mark is 113 seats.
Earlier on May 1, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the poll-bound Karnataka said that Congress party will not win for the next hundred years.
While addressing a press conference at Tumakuru in Karnataka, the CM said, "I don't think that Congress can do anything. Nobody should keep in mind that Congress will come to power. Congress will not win for the next 100 years."
"This constituency (Tumakuru) symbolizes the corruption and inefficiency of Congress. Today, out of 342 villages, most villages don't have drinking water and road,” he added.