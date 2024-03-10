BJP's Central Election Committee Meeting Scheduled for March 11

In view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Central Election Committee meeting is likely to be held on March 11 (Monday), reports emerged.
According to sources, the names of the remaining candidates for the Lok Sabha election will be discussed in the meeting.
During the upcoming meeting, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners from Maharashtra, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, and Bihar are expected to engage in discussions with the leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding the allocation of seats.
On the other hand, four leaders from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and one from Congress joined the BJP on Sunday in the presence of party's General Secretary Tarun Chugh in New Delhi.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Telangana on March 12 to hold a meeting with the BJP booth committee president and party office bearers to guide the party's leaders and workers regarding the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.