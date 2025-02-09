BJP's Historic Delhi Win Paves Way for Key Contenders for CM Post

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has returned to power in Delhi after a 27-year hiatus, securing 48 seats in the recent assembly elections. The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won just 22 seats, while Congress failed to win any. In a series of high-profile contests, BJP's Parvesh Verma defeated AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi seat, while former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia conceded defeat to BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah in Jangpura.

Advertisment

With the BJP's historic victory, speculation is rife over who will be the next Chief Minister of Delhi. While BJP has yet to announce its CM candidate, several prominent names are being considered for the role.

Key Contenders for Delhi Chief Minister’s Post:

1. Parvesh Verma



Parvesh Verma emerged as a key figure after his stunning victory over Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency. Hailing from a prominent political family, with his father Sahib Singh Verma having served as Delhi’s CM, Parvesh has a significant political legacy. Having first entered the Delhi assembly in 2013, Parvesh went on to represent West Delhi in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. His political acumen and family background make him a strong contender for the top post.

2. Vijender Gupta

Vijender Gupta, the current leader of the opposition in the Delhi legislative assembly, won the Rohini seat, defeating AAP's Pardeep Mittal. Gupta, who has served as the Delhi BJP chief, is known for his experience and resilience. His track record of winning elections, including two terms as an MLA, positions him as a formidable contender for the Chief Minister’s post.

3. Virendra Sachdeva

Virendra Sachdeva, the president of the Delhi BJP, led the party to a historic win in the 2025 assembly elections. Under his leadership, the BJP secured a majority, ending AAP's dominance. Sachdeva, who also holds prominent roles in the Archery Association of India and Delhi Olympics, has garnered support within the party for his leadership capabilities, although the central leadership will make the final call on the CM candidate.

4. Harish Khurana

Harish Khurana, son of former Delhi CM Madan Lal Khurana, made his debut in the Moti Nagar constituency, where he defeated AAP’s Shivcharan Goel. Having served in key positions within the Delhi BJP unit, Khurana is a seasoned leader with strong roots in the party. His connection to the Khurana legacy adds weight to his CM prospects.

5. Bansuri Swaraj

Bansuri Swaraj, the daughter of veteran BJP leader Sushma Swaraj, is another name making waves as a potential CM candidate. A first-time MP, Bansuri won the prestigious New Delhi seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, previously held by political giants like Atal Bihari Vajpayee and LK Advani. Her political pedigree, combined with her fresh perspective, has made her a potential choice for the Chief Minister's role.

While the BJP is yet to finalize its Chief Ministerial candidate, these five names are expected to play a crucial role in shaping the party's future in Delhi. As Delhi grapples with its next leadership, the coming days will likely witness intense discussions within the BJP over who will take the reins of the capital.

Also Read: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Resigns Following Election Results, Assembly Dissolved