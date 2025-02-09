Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Resigns Following Election Results, Assembly Dissolved

On the second day after the Delhi Assembly election results, the current Chief Minister of Delhi, Atishi, resigned from her position. Following her resignation, Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinay Kumar Saxena issued a notification dissolving the 7th Delhi Assembly.

Atishi, who won the election from the Kalkaji seat, saw her party reduce to only 22 seats. After Arvind Kejriwal's resignation as CM on September 17, 2024, Atishi had claimed to form a new government. She became Delhi's third female CM, following Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit.

In the Delhi elections, the BJP won 48 out of 70 seats, marking its return to power after 26 years, while Congress failed to win a single seat.

Meanwhile, the BJP is holding a meeting at Amit Shah’s residence to finalize the name of the next Chief Minister. BJP leaders including JP Nadda and Baijayant Panda are attending the meeting. Prime Minister Modi, who is currently on a visit to France and the United States, will attend the CM's swearing-in ceremony after his return, which will include Chief Ministers from BJP-ruled states.

BJP's Pravesh Verma, who defeated former CM Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi seat, visited the memorial of his father and former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma to pay tribute. He said, "The people of Delhi trust Prime Minister Modi, and the credit for this victory goes to him. People believe in his 10 years of work, and this win is a result of his and millions of workers' hard work. Cleaning the Yamuna will be a priority for our government."

Delhi BJP President to Meet Winning Legislators

Delhi BJP President Virender Sachdeva will meet all 48 winning legislators at 5 pm today to discuss future strategies.

Newly Elected BJP MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely Meets LG

Arvinder Singh Lovely, a newly elected BJP MLA from Gandhinagar, visited LG VK Saxena. Meanwhile, Pravesh Verma and Kailash Gehlot, who won from the New Delhi and Bijwasan seats respectively, also met the LG.

AAP Leaders Hold Meeting at Kejriwal’s Residence

On the second day after the election results, a meeting of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders was held at Arvind Kejriwal's residence. Senior leaders like Gopal Rai, Sanjay Singh, and others attended the meeting to discuss the reasons behind the party’s defeat.

