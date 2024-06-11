BJP’s Mohan Charan Majhi Announced Next Odisha Chief Minister

Senior BJP leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced on Tuesday that Mohan Charan Majhi will be the next Chief Minister of Odisha. The 52-year-old, a four-time MLA, is recognized as a prominent tribal leader in the coastal state. Singh also revealed that Majhi will have two deputies: Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida.
In a post on X, Rajnath Singh expressed his excitement, stating, "Delighted to announce that Shri Mohan Charan Manjhi has been elected unanimously as the leader of Odisha BJP Legislature Party. He is a young and dynamic party karyakarta who will take the state forward on road to progress and prosperity as the new Chief Minister of Odisha. Many congratulations to him."
Singh continued, "Also, it has been decided that two Deputy Chief Ministers will be designated to head the new State Government. Shri KV Singh Deo and Smt. Pravati Parida will serve the state as Deputy Chief Minister. Congratulations to them!"
Upon his selection, Majhi addressed the media, stating, "The government of the past 24 years has been changed. We will try to fulfil the belief that the people have shown in the BJP for the fulfilment of their dreams and for the development of Odisha. I promise to make Odisha the number one state in the country."
The BJP legislature party meeting to select the new chief minister of Odisha, attended by Rajnath Singh and his cabinet colleague Bhupender Yadav, was convened earlier in the day. Majhi, a tribal leader, secured his position by winning the Keonjhar Assembly seat with a margin of over 87,000 votes, defeating Biju Janata Dal's Mina Majhi and Congress candidate Prativa Manjari Naik.
BJP sources indicate that the oath-taking ceremony for Majhi and the new leadership is scheduled for June 12 at 5 pm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to arrive in Bhubaneswar at 2:30 pm on Wednesday, proceeding to Raj Bhavan from the airport. Numerous dignitaries, including union ministers and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, are anticipated to attend the ceremony.