BJP’s Rajen Singh sworn in as Protem Speaker of Manipur Assembly

Newly elected BJP MLA Sorokhaibam Rajen Singh has been sworn in as the protem speaker of the Manipur legislative assembly in Imphal on Sunday.

Governor La Ganesan administered the oath of office to Rajen Singh at the Raj Bhavan.

Notably, Singh won the recent Assembly elections by a margin of 400 votes.

Singh will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the remaining 59 newly-elected MLAs on Monday.

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by caretaker chief minister N Biren Singh, MLAs elect Th Biswajit Singh, Y Khemchand Singh, Govindas Konthoujam, L Sushindro Singh, chief secretary Rajesh Kumar, director general of police (DGP) P Doungel and other top officials of the state.

The term of the outgoing Assembly is due to expire on March 19.

The BJP emerged with an absolute majority by bagging 32 seats while the Congress and the Naga People’s Front (NPF) secured 5 seats each. The National People’s Party (NPP) became the second largest party with 7 seats. The Janata Dal (U) secured 6 seats and Kuki People’s Alliance 2 while 3 independents also won the polls.

