Russia-Ukraine War: US Journalist Shot Dead in Irpin

A United States (US) journalist identified as Brent Renaud was shot dead in war-hit Ukraine on Sunday.

Renaud was killed in Irpin in Kyiv Oblast next to Kyiv city.

Danylo Shapovalov, a surgeon volunteering for the Ukrainian territorial defence, said one of the Americans died instantly after he had treated the other.

Two other journalists have also been wounded and hospitalised.

Among the documents found on Renaud's body was a New York Times identity card.

The New York Times came up with a statement shortly, saying that Brent Renaud was a contributor for the publication. However, as per sources he was not on the publication's assignment in Ukraine.

The statement issued by the New York Times said, "We are deeply saddened to hear of Brent Renaud's death. Brent was a talented filmmaker who had contributed to The New York Times over the years. Though he had contributed to The Times in the past (most recently in 2015), he was not on assignment for any desk at The Times in Ukraine. Early reports that he worked for Times circulated because he was wearing a Times press badge that had been issued for an assignment many years ago.”

