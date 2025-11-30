BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad Slams Sonia, Rahul Gandhi Over National Herald PMLA Case

BJP leader and former Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday criticised Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi over the National Herald money laundering case, calling it a “clear case of robbery.” His remarks came after Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) filed a new FIR against the Gandhis in connection with alleged financial irregularities involving Associated Journals Ltd (AJL), the original publisher of the National Herald.

Prasad alleged that large buildings were built on government land at cheap rates, and ownership was transferred to a new company in which Sonia and Rahul Gandhi hold a 76% stake, paying just Rs 50 lakh on a loan of Rs 90 crore. “By this method, they acquired ownership of all the buildings across the country worth thousands of crores,” he said, terming Congress’s allegations “baseless and false.”

He further noted that the FIR also charges Sonia and Rahul Gandhi under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. “When the complaint was filed, they went to the court to quash it, but the Delhi High Court refused. Claiming to be framed while amassing assets worth thousands of crores is a clear case of robbery,” Prasad added.

The FIR names six others besides Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, and was registered after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) headquarters filed a complaint with the EOW.

Meanwhile, the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi adjourned the decision on whether to take cognisance of the ED’s chargesheet in the case. The chargesheet lists several senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Sam Pitroda, and Suman Dubey, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The court is now scheduled to pronounce its order on December 16.

The case traces back to a complaint filed by former MP Subramanian Swamy, alleging misuse of funds by Congress leaders and AJL-linked companies. The Rouse Avenue Court had earlier issued notices to the accused, underlining their “right to be heard” before any decision on cognisance is taken, as per Section 223 of the new criminal law.

