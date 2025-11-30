Rahul and Sonia Gandhi Charged in National Herald Money Laundering Case

Senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have been charged with criminal conspiracy in the ongoing National Herald money laundering case.

The charges stem from a fresh First Information Report (FIR) filed by the Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police, which names six individuals, including the Gandhis, and three companies: Associated Journals Limited (AJL), Young Indian, and Dotex Merchandise Private Limited.

The FIR alleges a criminal conspiracy to fraudulently take over AJL, the parent company of the now-defunct National Herald newspaper.

According to the complaint, Kolkata-based shell company Dotex Merchandise provided Rs 1 crore to Young Indian, a not-for-profit company in which Rahul and Sonia Gandhi hold 76% shareholding.

Through this transaction, Young Indian reportedly paid Rs 50 lakh to the Congress, thereby gaining control of AJL, which has assets worth approximately Rs 2,000 crore.

The FIR, dated 3 October 2025, is based on a report by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which can direct any agency to register and investigate a scheduled offence under Section 66(2) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The development comes a day after a Delhi court deferred the pronouncement of its verdict in the National Herald case to 16 December 2025.

Background

The National Herald case dates back to 2012, when BJP leader Subramanian Swamy alleged that Congress leaders had engaged in cheating and breach of trust in acquiring AJL, which published the National Herald, founded by Jawaharlal Nehru and other freedom fighters in 1938.

The National Herald ceased operations in 2008, leaving AJL with an unpaid debt of Rs 90 crore. To help AJL, the Congress party provided a loan of Rs 90 crore over 10 years.

As AJL could not repay the loan, it was converted into equity shares, which were allotted to Young Indian, a not-for-profit company incorporated in 2010.

Rahul and Sonia Gandhi each hold 38% shares in Young Indian, while the remaining shares are held by Motilal Vora, Oscar Fernandes, Sam Pitroda, and Suman Dubey. This made Young Indian the majority shareholder of AJL, with the Gandhis as its directors.

