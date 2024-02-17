BJP's Two-Day National Convention in New Delhi Begins Today

Ahead of the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has convened a two-day national convention in New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam on February 17 (Saturday) and 18 (Sunday).
As per reports, over 11,000 delegates, including national and state-ranked office-bearers are slated to attend the two-day convention.
The National Executive, National Council office bearers, district presidents across the country, district in-charges, Lok Sabha in-charges, cluster in-charges, Lok Sabha convenors, Lok Sabha extensionists, Disciplinary Committee, Finance Committee, chief spokespersons of states, Media Cell convenors, and IT Cell officials at different levels from across the country, including convenors, have been invited to the two-day brain-storming session, sources added.
The general secretaries, convenors of cells, presidents of all Morchas, municipal corporations, municipalities, nagar panchayats, and district panchayats will be invited to the convention.
On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend a meeting of BJP's national office bearers which is scheduled for Saturday.
As per information received, at around 3 pm, BJP National President JP Nadda will deliver his presidential address and the meeting will begin.
The convention will end with PM Modi's valedictory speech on February 18, reports said.