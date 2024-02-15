Sandeshkhali Sexual Harassment: BJP Forms Committee To Probe Matter

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) established a six-member committee comprising Union Ministers and MPs to visit Sandeshkhali in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. Their objective is to gather information about the reported cases of sexual harassment and violence against women in the region.
The high-level committee has appointed Union Minister Annapurna Devi as its convenor. The panel also includes Pratima Bhowmik, as well as BJP MPs Sunita Duggal, Kavita Patidar, Sangeeta Yadav, and Brijlal.
They have been instructed to go to the scene of the incident, assess the situation, speak with the victims, and deliver their report to BJP Party President JP Nadda.
Nadda, stated in the notification, that the reported incidents are deeply distressing.
He also mentioned that the ongoing occurrences of women being harassed and hooliganism in West Bengal are being overlooked by the local administration. "Law and order have collapsed in the entire state," he added.
Tension brewed in the Sandeshkhali region of North 24 Parganas district's Basirhat subdivision on Tuesday as BJP workers, under the leadership of state party president Sukanta Majumder, protested against the reported sexual harassment of women.
For the past few days, women in Sandeshkhali have been protesting against the reported mistreatment by TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his associates.
Majumdar was injured in a clash between the police and party workers during a police baton charge.
The West Bengal government has once again enforced Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) within a 500-meter radius of seven gram panchayats, including Sandeshkhali.
Sector 144 has been implemented in the region until February 19 to uphold law and order due to the protests by the BJP regarding accusations of sexual harassment by women in the Sandeshkhali block.
The controversy surrounding the incidents in Bengal's Sandeshkhali led to unrest in a different area of the state on Tuesday.
BJP's national spokesperson, Gaurav Bhatia, strongly criticized the West Bengal government on Wednesday for its handling of allegations of sexual harassment by women in the Sandeshkhali block. He stated that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is passively observing the situation.
Addressing a press conference, Bhatia said that in West Bengal the law of the "anarchy ruler Mamata Banerjee prevails."
"West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is acting as a silent spectator. This is a matter of concern. This press conference highlights the lawlessness that prevails in West Bengal, where it is clear to every citizen that the rule of law does not prevail or exist, rather the law of the anarchy ruler Mamata Banerjee prevails," he said.
"When the perpetrator of the crime happens to be a TMC goon, the chief minister of the state doesn't even care to uphold the dignity of the women of the state, especially Hindu women, being targeted by the goons of Sheikh Shahjahan, the absconder," he added.
The BJP leader strongly criticized the Chief Minister, claiming that West Bengal is now governed by a regime of criminals.
"It will not be wrong to say that West Bengal has turned into a state where there is a government run by the rapist, of the rapist, for the rapist. Instead of standing in support of the victims, Mamata Banerjee is supporting the rapist," Bhatia said.
Bharatiya Janata Party's IT cell chief, Amit Malviya, criticized the West Bengal Police on X, alleging that they were trying to appease Mamata Banerjee.
"West Bengal police have crossed all limits. They have violated every rule in the book to please Mamata Banerjee, who is evil, and hasn't stopped using rape and torture of Hindu women in Sandeskhali, for her politics," he said.
He additionally stated that the party will not permit women in West Bengal to be seen as targets of desire for Mamata Banerjee's criminal organization."
"Let Mamata Banerjee and the WB Police know that they can't crush the BJP's movement for justice for women in Sandeshkhali. We won't allow women in West Bengal to become objects of lust for Mamata Banerjee's criminal syndicate. The fight will continue," he added.
The Trinamool Congress has accused the BJP of attempting to disrupt the atmosphere in Sandeshkhali.
"The only motive of the BJP was to create issues and indulge in hooliganism while going to Sandeshkhali or reaching near the place. Stone pelting ensued, and people were injured there. They (BJP) say that women must be respected...Smriti Irani made instigating statements. The TMC condemns the conduct of the BJP, under the leadership of Sukanta Majumdar," TMC Spokesperson Sashi Panja said.