BJYM to Hold a Grand Tricolour March

On the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India, Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) had organised the “Sardar 150# Unity March” under the theme “One India – Best India, Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

The contingent of 75 youth from Chhattisgarh, led by BJYM State President Rahul Tikariha, will return to Raipur tomorrow, 1 December.

The BJYM team began its ‘Narmada Pravah’ journey from Nagpur (Maharashtra) and travelled through Betul and Indore in Madhya Pradesh, followed by Dahod and Vadodara in Gujarat, finally reaching the Statue of Unity at Kevadia.

To mark their return, the Yuva Morcha will take out a grand Tricolour March in Raipur.

The march will start from the Railway Station, proceed through Fafadih Chowk and Mohda Para, and conclude at Jai Stambh Chowk.

Participants will assemble at the Raipur Railway Station at 4 PM on 1 December before the Tricolour Yatra begins.

