Chhattisgarh CM: Over 2,250 Maoists Have Surrendered, Peace Returns to Bastar

Under the ‘Poona Margaem: Rehabilitation to Rejuvenation’ initiative, 37 Maoists surrendered today, choosing to leave the path of violence and return to the mainstream.

The Bastar region is steadily moving towards peace and development once again.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that across Chhattisgarh, over 487 Maoists have been neutralised, more than 1,849 have been arrested, and over 2,250 have surrendered so far.

These numbers reflect the continuous wave of surrenders and the relentless efforts of security forces, which have significantly strengthened the state’s fight against Maoist violence.

The growing number of surrenders marks the beginning of a new dawn in Bastar — a promise of renewed hope, stability, and lasting prosperity.

Due to coordinated efforts of the police, security forces, and administration, a culture of peace, harmony, and development is now flourishing across Bastar.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed the government’s commitment to providing full security and rehabilitation assistance to every surrendered cadre under the Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy, Poona Margaem, and Niyad Nella Naar initiatives.

