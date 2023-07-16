‘Blaming Other State Govt Will Not Resolve Flood Issue’, Assam CM Slams Kejriwal

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa slammed the Arvind Kejriwal led-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi over the flood situation in the state.
Lashing out at the Delhi Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that blaming other state governments will not resolve the flood problem. Instead of this, a scientific response has to be taken for it.
While speaking to media persons in New Delhi on Sunday, the Assam CM said, “I am seeing various statements that the Delhi floods were caused due to water coming from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Water does not know any geography. Assam also receives water from Arunachal Pradesh, China and Bhutan. Assam is a recipient state. But we do not criticize them because we believe that this is a natural phenomenon and we have to set a scientific response for this.”
“Instead of blaming other states, the major issue is to channelize the water so that flood doesn’t occur. Blaming other state governments is not going to solve the problem, it is your problem and you have to resolve it by yourself,” Sarma added.
Earlier today, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar lashed out at the Delhi government for blaming his state over the recent floods. Khattar said that finger-pointing is neither in the interest of humanity, state or country.
He said, “This blame game is not good. It is neither in the interest of humanity, nor state or the country. They cannot defame Haryana with such allegations. It can never occur to anyone to cause harm to someone to protect himself. Only a mean-minded person can do this.”