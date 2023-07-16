‘Blaming Other State Govt Will Not Resolve Flood Issue’, Assam CM Slams Kejriwal

Earlier today, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar lashed out at the Delhi government for blaming his state over the recent floods. Khattar said that finger-pointing is neither in the interest of humanity, state or country.

He said, “This blame game is not good. It is neither in the interest of humanity, nor state or the country. They cannot defame Haryana with such allegations. It can never occur to anyone to cause harm to someone to protect himself. Only a mean-minded person can do this.”