Blaze Guts Several Shops at Sarojini Nagar in Delhi

A massive fire gutted down several shops in Sarojini Nagar in South Delhi during the early hours of Tuesday.

According to reports, the incident was reported at around 2.20 am however no one was injured in the fire.

At least four garment shops at Babu Market and over 15 temporary stalls were gutted down in the fire.

The Director of Delhi Fire Services Atul Garg said, “The affected four garments shops and 15-20 temporary stalls in the market.”

Garg informed that five fire tenders were used to douse the massive fire.

The reason behind the massive fire is yet to be ascertained.

On Monday, at least 10 business establishments were reduced to ashes after a massive fire broke out at a market area at Bokajan under Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

The incident was reported from a market area in Khukanjan area of the town.

Sources said that at least 10 shops in the area were completely gutted in the unprecedented fire, adding that goods worth lakhs were destroyed.

Meanwhile, fire tenders reached the scene to douse the blaze.