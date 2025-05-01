Bodofa Upendranath Brahma Marg Inaugurated in Delhi on 35th Death Anniversary

On May 1, 2025, a significant tribute was paid to Bodofa Upendranath Brahma, the revered Bodo leader, marking his 35th death anniversary. The ceremony, held in Kailash Colony, New Delhi, saw Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurating the newly renamed "Bodofa Upendranath Brahma Marg" and unveiling a 9-foot statue of the iconic leader.

The renamed road, stretching from A5 to A18 in Kailash Colony, symbolizes Brahma’s contributions to the unity, identity, and developmental aspirations of the Bodo people.

The event was graced by dignitaries including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro, and All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) President Dipen Boro. The ceremony began with a flag hoisting by ABSU President Dipen Boro, followed by floral tributes from community leaders.

Chief Minister Sarma expressed gratitude to Union Home Minister Amit Shah for honouring the people of BTR by renaming a major road in Delhi after Bodofa Upendranath Brahma. He highlighted that this gesture reflects national recognition of Brahma’s significant influence and contributions to the Bodo community.

Additionally, Chief Minister Sarma announced that Assam will observe Brahma’s birthday on March 31 as 'Chatra Divas' (Students' Day), honouring his legacy and promoting his ideals among the youth.

The renaming of the road and the unveiling of the statue in New Delhi mark a historic step in recognizing Bodofa Upendranath Brahma’s enduring legacy and his vital role in the socio-cultural and academic empowerment of the Bodo community.

