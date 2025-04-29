Amit Shah to Inaugurate Bodofa Upendranath Brahma Marg in Delhi

A momentous occasion awaits the Bodo community as the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) prepares to honor the legacy of Bodofa Upendranath Brahma, a revered leader and social reformer. In a significant tribute to his contributions, a stretch of Lala Lajpat Rai Marg in South Delhi will be renamed Bodofa Upendranath Brahma Marg. Known as the Father of the Bodo People, Brahma was a visionary who dedicated his life to advocating for the rights, identity, and empowerment of the Bodo community.

The ceremonial event is scheduled for May 1, 2025, at Kailash Colony, New Delhi. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will grace the occasion as the Chief Guest, alongside Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister of Assam, and Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister of Delhi, who will attend as Special Guests. Notable dignitaries such as Pramod Boro, Chief Executive Member of the Bodoland Territorial Council, Raja Iqbal Singh, Mayor of Delhi, Biswajit Daimary, Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, Urkhao Gwra Brahma, Minister of Welfare of Bodoland, and Dipen Boro, President of the All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU), will also be present to commemorate this historic event.

The newly renamed road, an 835-meter stretch that runs 50 feet wide near Kailash Colony Metro Station and passes alongside the Bodoland Guest House, will stand as a permanent reminder of Bodofa Upendranath Brahma’s enduring impact. In addition, a statue of Bodofa will be unveiled at the Kailash Colony roundabout. This tribute, organized by the Government of Assam, will coincide with the 35th death anniversary of Brahma, further emphasizing the significance of the occasion.

As part of the commemoration, ABSU has announced plans to illuminate five lakh earthen lamps or candles at 5:30 PM on May 1, 2025, across BTR and Assam, as a mark of respect and solidarity.

Speaking at a press conference, Dipen Boro, President of ABSU, expressed profound gratitude, stating, "Bodofa Upendranath Brahma dedicated his life to building an inclusive society where dignity and justice prevailed. His work continues to inspire generations toward peaceful transformation and collective progress. The renaming of a road and the installation of his statue in the heart of the nation’s capital is a proud moment for all of us. We extend our heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his blessings, Union Home Minister Amit Shah for fulfilling ABSU’s longstanding demand, and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his unwavering support in making this tribute a reality."

Boro further highlighted the pivotal role played by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, referencing the memorandum submitted by ABSU at Parliament House in New Delhi on December 6, 2024, and Shah's announcement at the 57th Annual Conference of ABSU on March 16, 2025, regarding the renaming of the road and the installation of the statue.

This recognition marks a significant moment in the continued efforts to acknowledge Bodofa Upendranath Brahma’s impact on the empowerment of marginalized communities. The event will bring together leaders, students, and citizens alike to honor his life, ideals, and the lasting influence of his work.