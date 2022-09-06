Body of Missing Tripura Man Recovered in Bangladesh

The decomposed body of an e-rickshaw driver, who had gone missing from Khowai district of Tripura on September 1, was recovered from a river in Bangladesh on Monday.

The body of 48-year-old Dwijraj Ghosh was found floating on the River Khowai and many injury marks were also traced on his body, according to police reports.

It is being suspected that miscreants killed Ghosh and threw the body in the river, which then went to the neighbouring country with the flow of the river.

People of Shaistaganj in Habiganj district noticed the body on Sunday night and informed local police who recovered it. A driving licence found in his pocket helped them identify the body, the SP said.

A post-mortem report will be conducted on the body after it is received, the police said.