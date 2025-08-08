Bollywood Actress’s Cousin Stabbed to Death, Two Arrested

A late-night parking dispute in Delhi’s Nizamuddin area spiralled into a fatal assault on Thursday, claiming the life of Asif Qureshi, a cousin of Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi. Police confirmed that two men have been arrested in connection with the murder.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. in Jangpura’s Bhogal Lane. According to investigators, a heated argument broke out between Asif and his neighbours over a two-wheeler parked directly in front of the main entrance to his home. The altercation quickly escalated, with the accused allegedly attacking Asif with sharp weapons.

Badly wounded, Asif was rushed to a nearby hospital by family members and neighbours, but doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Family members say this was not the first confrontation. Asif’s wife, Sainaz Qureshi, told police that the same neighbours had clashed with her husband earlier over the parking issue. “When he came back from work, the bike was again blocking the gate. He simply asked them to move it. Instead of removing it, they began hurling abuses and then attacked him mercilessly,” she alleged.

Police swiftly launched a manhunt, arresting both suspects within hours and registering a murder case.