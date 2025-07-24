BREAKING: Wrestling Legend Hulk Hogan Dies at 71

Hulk Hogan, one of the most iconic and beloved figures in professional wrestling history, has died at the age of 71. Emergency responders were dispatched to his Clearwater, Florida, home in the early hours of the morning following a cardiac arrest call. The WWE Hall of Famer was reportedly stretchered out of his residence and rushed to a hospital, but could not be revived.

The WWE later confirmed the news, writing on X: “WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.”

No official cause of death has been released, and Hogan’s family has yet to issue a public statement.

Recent Health Struggles

In the weeks leading up to his death, Hogan—born Terry Bollea—had been recovering from major heart surgery. A June report from Us Weekly cited sources close to Hogan confirming he had undergone “pretty serious” cardiac procedures but was said to be on the mend. At the time, his wife, Sky Daily, dismissed rumors that Hogan was in a coma, assuring fans that his heart was strong and he was recovering steadily.

A Titan of the Ring

Hogan’s name is synonymous with the golden era of professional wrestling. Bursting onto the scene in the early 1980s with his All-American persona and larger-than-life charisma, Hogan became the face of what was then known as the WWF (World Wrestling Federation). His "Hulkamania" movement became a global phenomenon, inspiring millions with his red-and-yellow gear, catchphrases like “Whatcha gonna do, brother?” and his signature leg drop finisher.

Over his storied career, Hogan won multiple world championships, headlined numerous WrestleMania events, and later played a pivotal role in transforming rival promotion WCW during the 1990s. Few athletes in history have transcended their sport the way Hogan did—becoming a household name, film actor, and enduring pop culture icon.

Life Beyond the Ring

Born on August 11, 1953, in Augusta, Georgia, Hogan had two children, Brooke and Nick, with his first wife Linda, whom he divorced in 2007. He later married Jennifer McDaniel in 2010, a marriage that ended in 2022. In 2023, Hogan wed yoga instructor Sky Daily.

In his later years, Hogan remained active in the public eye. Most recently, he appeared at the Republican National Convention in July 2024 in support of Donald Trump’s presidential bid. His final WWE appearance came earlier this year during the premiere of Raw on Netflix on January 6.

Hogan’s death marks the end of an era for generations of wrestling fans around the world. Known not just for his in-ring prowess but also for his influence on mainstream entertainment, Hulk Hogan leaves behind a towering legacy that helped define—and elevate—the world of professional wrestling.

Rest in power, Hulkster. The ring will never be the same.