Bomb Threat Emails Heighten Security At Vadodara, Patna Airports

Security measures have been significantly increased at airports in Gujarat's Vadodara and Bihar's Patna following bomb threat emails received by airport authorities on Tuesday. The alerts have prompted swift responses from local authorities to ensure the safety of airport premises and travelers.
Patna Airport Director confirmed the receipt of a bomb threat email, stating, "A bomb threat email was received by Patna airport. Security has been heightened at the airport. Further details are awaited." In Vadodara, Inspector RD Chauhan of Harni Police Station reported, "Confidential information was received, prompting the deployment of police teams to enhance security arrangements at the airport."
Both airports have mobilized resources including Bomb Disposal Squads, Dog Squads, ambulances, and fire tenders as precautionary measures. The swift deployment underscores the seriousness with which authorities are treating the threats to ensure the safety and security of airport operations and personnel.
This incident follows earlier bomb threat emails received by Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi and several government hospitals in the national capital in May this year. Despite the threats, Delhi Police confirmed that no suspicious items were found upon investigation.
The situation at Vadodara and Patna airports is developing, and authorities are continuing to investigate the origin and credibility of the bomb threat emails. Passengers and airport staff are advised to cooperate with security protocols and remain vigilant during this heightened security period. Further updates will be provided as the situation unfolds.