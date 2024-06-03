Mumbai Bound Akasa Air Flight Receives Bomb Threat, Diverted to Ahmedabad

A Delhi-Mumbai Akasa Air Flight with 186 people passengers on board was diverted to Ahmedabad after bomb threat on board on Monday morning.
According to reports, there were a total of 186 passengers, one infant and six crew members onboard the Akasa Air flight QP 1719.
After receiving the bomb threat, as per prescribed safety and security procedures, the Captain followed all required emergency procedures and the plane was landed safely at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 10:13 am.
All the passengers have been evacuated, and the flight is currently undergoing security checks.
“Akasa Air is following and supporting all safety and security protocols on ground," the airline said.
This is the second such incident involving Akasa Air flight. In October, a Pune to Delhi flight made make an emergency landing in Mumbai airport after a passenger claimed that he had a bomb in his bag.