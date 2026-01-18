Bomb Threat Triggers Emergency Landing of IndiGo Flight in Lucknow

Panic broke out aboard an IndiGo flight travelling from Delhi to Bagdogra on Sunday after the airline received information about a possible bomb threat mid-air. The flight, operating with more than 200 passengers on board, was immediately diverted to Lucknow as a precautionary measure.

Advertisment

According to available information, the IndiGo flight number 6E 6650 was carrying 222 passengers, including women, children and elderly travellers. The aircraft had already taken off from Delhi when the crew received an alert suggesting the presence of a bomb. The news caused anxiety among passengers, following which the pilot informed air traffic control and sought permission for an emergency landing.

Air Traffic Control (ATC) was alerted at around 8:46 am, after which swift action was taken. The pilot followed standard safety procedures and safely landed the aircraft at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow at around 9:17 am.

Soon after landing, the aircraft was taken to an isolated area of the airport. Security agencies, including the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), airport fire brigade, ambulance services and police teams, rushed to the spot. A thorough search operation was carried out inside the aircraft and around the luggage.

Officials confirmed that no suspicious object was found during the inspection. After completing all security checks, authorities declared the aircraft safe. Passengers were safely deboarded, and no injuries or casualties were reported.

Though the threat later turned out to be a hoax, the incident triggered momentary panic among passengers. Airport authorities said all safety protocols were followed to ensure the security of everyone on board.

Also Read: US: Medical Flight Crashes Into Sea, Several Feared Dead