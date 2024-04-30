Mizoram Police Intercept Explosives Headed To Myanmar, 1 Held

In a significant recovery, Mizoram Police on Tuesday retrieved a huge cache of items used in explosives during an operation on the outskirts of Aizawl, officials informed.
In the early hours of the morning, personnel from the Hnahthial Police Station intercepted a Sumo Vehicle bearing registration number MZ 01 AA 3655. The vehicle was being driven by H. Ramropuia (24), a resident of Sangau town in South Mizoram's Lawngtlai district.
Upon investigation, it was discovered that the driver was unlawfully transporting 8,000 gelatin sticks and 1,500 detonators to Sangau town, located near the border with Myanmar.
Subsequently, a case numbered 19/24 under sections 5(A) of the Explosive Substances Act, was registered at Hnahthial Police Station. The vehicle and the explosive materials were confiscated, and the driver was apprehended.
Given the suspicion that the explosives were intended for delivery to Myanmar, the accused driver has been placed under 72-hour police remand. Efforts are underway to uncover both the backward and forward linkages associated with this incident.
Additionally, on the same day, Straliana of Bungtlang, Myanmar, the purported owner of the seized explosives, was also arrested in Sangau town during the afternoon hours.